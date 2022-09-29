Danny Boyle to Direct Hip-Hop Stage Version of ‘The Matrix’ Titled ‘Free Your Mind’

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle is set to helm a stage adaptation of “The Matrix,” incorporating hip hop dance choreography.
Boyle’s “Free Your Mind” is a Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project set to open at the new Manchester, U.K. arts venue, Factory International. The “large-scale immersive performance” will debut in October 2023. Variety has the news.
“Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, ‘Free Your Mind’ will take audiences on a thrilling journey through ‘The Matrix’ and into a new realm of possibilities,” the logline reads. “This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces, responding to them and harnessing the collective energy of the moment.”
