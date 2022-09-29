Danny Boyle to Direct Hip-Hop Stage Version of ‘The Matrix’ Titled ‘Free Your Mind’

The "large-scale immersive performance" will debut in October 2023 in Manchester, UK.

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle is set to helm a stage adaptation of “The Matrix,” incorporating hip hop dance choreography.

Boyle’s “Free Your Mind” is a Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project set to open at the new Manchester, U.K. arts venue, Factory International. The “large-scale immersive performance” will debut in October 2023. Variety has the news.

“Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, ‘Free Your Mind’ will take audiences on a thrilling journey through ‘The Matrix’ and into a new realm of possibilities,” the logline reads. “This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces, responding to them and harnessing the collective energy of the moment.”

Michael “Mikey J” Asante is composing the music for the dance show while Kenrick ‘H2O’ Sandy is choreographing. Boyle’s longtime collaborator Tracey Seaward will produce. Poet/playwright Sabrina Mahfouz (“Noughts & Crosses”) and artist Es Devlin are also on board to write and provide large-scale sculptures, respectively. The show was commissioned by Factory International. “The Matrix” film famously starring Keanu Reeves was first released in 1999. The Wachowskis directed the first three films of the franchise, with Lana Wachowski going solo behind the camera for “The Matrix Resurrections.” Boyle most recently directed the FX on Hulu miniseries “Pistol” about the rise and fall of the Sex Pistols.

