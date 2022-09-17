Charlie Cox Wants More Legal Drama in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

With 18 episodes to fill, Cox hopes his upcoming Disney+ series will explore Matt Murdock's day job.

One of the most beloved cameos in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was Charlie Cox’s appearance as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Cox played the blind superhero in three seasons of “Daredevil” on Netflix and reprised the role for “The Defenders,” but neither of those shows were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time. Netflix canceled “Daredevil” and its other Marvel series in 2019, but Feige confirmed ahead of “No Way Home” that Daredevil would join the MCU. That film used a multiverse plot device to shoehorn beloved characters into the MCU’s mythology. Fans quickly began clamoring for more Daredevil after Cox’s cameo in “No Way Home,” and it was soon announced that he would be suiting up yet again for an 18-episode Disney+ series titled “Daredevil: Born Again.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed that he’s grateful the studio had the confidence to order 18 episodes of the series, far more than he ever had in a single season at Netflix.

“We know there’s going to be 18 episodes, and that’s kind of mind blowing to me,” Cox said. “So there’s even more content than we were doing before, which at the time, felt like a lot.”

What does the actor want to fill those extra episodes with? If he gets his way, we’ll see a lot more of Murdock’s day job as a lawyer.

“What I hope that does is give us longer to really live in the characters and to spend more time in Matt Murdock’s world as a lawyer,” he said. “And still have all the cool Daredevil superhero stuff, but to really live in his world and ground the show in the day-to-day life of someone who’s a lawyer, I think could be really interesting.”

Marvel Studios clearly knows a thing or two about combining superhero action with legal drama, as demonstrated by the success of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (in which Cox will also appear). While “Daredevil: Born Again” will certainly try to differentiate itself from “She-Hulk” and establish its own voice, Cox has complete confidence in Marvel’s ability to produce a winning series.

“I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” he recently said.

