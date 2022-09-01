Warner Bros. Calls Off DC FanDome Event for 2022

Created in 2020, the virtual livestream event launched trailers for "The Batman" and other high-profile DC titles.

The 2022 DC FanDome event has officially been canceled.

IndieWire can confirm that Warner Bros. Discovery gave the live virtual convention the axe this year, much like HBO Max’s “Batgirl” film.

“With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery shared with IndieWire read.

Originally launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight-hour livestream virtual convention covered all things DC, ranging from comics to TV shows and movies, with series creators and actors holding virtual panels to give updates on their respective projects. The 2020 inaugural FanDome earned a combined 150 million views.

Fans first saw trailers for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at last year’s FanDome event, as well as a sneak peek at the “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” video game. Past years have also included previews of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and more.

Related 'Batgirl' Actress Ivory Aquino Begs WB Discovery 'Cog' David Zaslav to Release Diverse DC Film

WB Pushes Back 'Aquaman' and 'Shazam' Sequels, Moves Two HBO Max Titles to Theaters Related All the Details on 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

A History of Unsimulated Sex Scenes in Cannes Films, from 'Mektoub' to 'Antichrist'

Warner Bros. Discovery will be focusing on in-person events such as San Diego Comic-Con, C2E2, and Emerald City Comic Con instead. DC did not have a booth at San Diego Comic-Con but is confirmed to have a presence at the upcoming New York Comic-Con in October.

DC content updates as of late include the animated “Harley Quinn” series renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. Premiere dates for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” were swapped, with the Jason Momoa-led “Aquaman” sequel pushed further into 2023 amid reported reshoots. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson leads “Black Adam,” out later this year.

Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” seems to be on track for its current release date of June 23 despite myriad scandals. Miller recently issued an apology for their actions following multiple arrests, a felony charge, and abuse allegations.

However, the shelving of “Batgirl” proved this is a turning point for the DC film franchise.

“Our job is to protect the DC brand, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously said. “We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business. There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think we could build a long-term, much more sustainable growth business out of DC, and as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality. We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.