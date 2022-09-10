‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

D23: Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden return for director Adam Shankman's "Enchanted" sequel also starring Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays.

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California.

Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming Edward, and Idina Menzel, who plays Robert’s ex-turned-fairy princess Nancy, also reprise their roles. “Disenchanted” is directed by Adam Shankman, known for the 2007 “Hairspray” remake.

When Giselle grows tired of living in the city, she and Robert decide to move their family — including Robert’s daughter Morgan, played in the sequel by Gabriella Baldacchino (originally by Rachel Covey) — to the suburban town of Monroeville. They’re soon met by the nasty Malvina Monroe: a judgmental real estate agent played by Maya Rudolph who wastes no time making Giselle feel terrible about her family’s fixer-upper home.

Malvina seems at first like the functional replacement for Susan Sarandon’s “Enchanted” antagonist Queen Narissa, while the role of evil sidekick (filled previously by Timothy Spell) seems set to be assumed by Jayma Mays’ snide Ruby. But after Giselle uses magic to give her and her family’s life an instant fairytale upgrade, a sinister force takes hold of the bubbly protagonist.

“I wished for a fairytale life and it’s all gone horrible wrong — or horribly right,” Giselle chirps in the trailer.

“Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family,” reads Disney’s official plot description for the film.

The live-action musical comedy makes use of classic “Enchanted” tracks like “Working Song” and “True Love’s Kiss,” as heard in the trailer. It will also feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who previously composed tunes for 1995’s “Pocahontas” and 1996’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” among other works.

“Disenchanted” begins streaming on Disney+ November 24. Watch the trailer below:

