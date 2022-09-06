Don’t Worry, Harry Styles Did Not Spit on Chris Pine, Says Pine’s Rep: ‘Ridiculous Story’

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The “Don’t Worry Darling” drama just won’t stop.

A now-viral clip of “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Styles seeming to spit on co-star Chris Pine before sitting next to him at the Venice Film Festival premiere has been dismissed by Pine’s representatives. Pine was seated between director Olivia Wilde and her off-screen partner Styles at the premiere, igniting a “ridiculous story” about a brewing feud, according to Pine’s rep.

“This is a ridiculous story,” Chris Pine’s representative shared in a statement with IndieWire. “A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine……there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Harry Styles has not commented on the viral moment.

Related 'Don't Worry Darling' Review: Florence Pugh Burns Down Olivia Wilde's Dollhouse

Venice Blocks Question on Shia LaBeouf for Olivia Wilde, Who Shuts Down One on Florence Pugh Herself Related Oscars 2023: Best Cinematography Predictions

International Gay Cinema: 33 LGBTQ Movies to See from Around the World

“Don’t Worry Darling” centers on the fictional 1950s town of Victory, where nothing is as it seems. Florence Pugh stars as Styles’ onscreen wife, with Pine cast as Styles’ boss. Director Wilde shut down rumors of a feud with Pugh as the “Midsommar” and “Oppenheimer” actress skipped press for the film at the Venice premiere.

“We just assume the worst from women, and I don’t know why,” Wilde said in a recent Variety cover story. “I think the tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them.”

Wilde slammed the “invented clickbait,” adding of Pugh, “I had been blown the fuck away by her. I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'”

That same Variety cover story ignited backlash from previous “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Shia LaBeouf over the terms of his exit from the project before being replaced by Styles. Wilde claimed LaBeouf was fired; LaBeouf published text messages, a video, and a letter suggesting that he chose to part ways with the film amid frustrations regarding rehearsal time.

Wilde shut down questions regarding LaBeouf during the Venice premiere press conference, saying “it’s on the internet” for reporters to look up.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland gave “Don’t Worry Darling” a C+ review, writing that the film hinges on the stellar performances of Pugh and Pine, respectively, which extends beyond a lackluster script and a stale story.

“Pugh always delivers, even when the material is beneath its star,” Erbland wrote. “As Victory’s revered leader, only Chris Pine seems interested in and able to face off with Pugh, to go toe-to-toe. However, the film cuts off their contentious relationship after a handful of pulse-pounding scenes. Another missed opportunity among many.”

See the presumed spit take of Styles sitting next to Pine below.

The internet is divided over what appears to be a clip of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling premiere. pic.twitter.com/3eQsSPxMor — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.