Kiki Layne Says She’s ‘Thriving’ After ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Despite Being Cut from ‘Most of the Movie’

Apparently Margaret had many other scenes that were left on the cutting room floor.

Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” opened in theaters this weekend after a drama-laden, seemingly endless promotional cycle that seemed to generate significantly more interest than the film itself. But after the movie opened at the top of the box office, the worst appears to be behind the troubled production.

Kiki Layne, who plays Margaret in the film, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself alongside her “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Ari’el Stachel. The two actors began a romantic relationship after working together on the film, and she appears to be happier about meeting him than about the outcome of the film itself.

The actress claims that she was cut from the majority of the film, despite playing a small but critical role as the first housewife to question the safety of the mysterious utopian community where the film takes place.

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel,” Layne wrote in the caption. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

The film’s release this weekend also saw several other cast members use their social media accounts to break their silence about the film. Florence Pugh, who is the subject of a new report about on-set drama, offered some rare positive words about the film in a recent Instagram post.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas! We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so,” Pugh wrote. “Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute! Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.. This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”

