‘Don’t Worry Darling’: The Movie’s Biggest Fans Might Be the Real Housewives

Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Jung Minkoff make the case for Olivia Wilde's troubled movie in a viral new promo spot.

The Real Housewives of Victory? Well, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast is ready to take on the cast of psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” in a new viral promo video. Amid a whopping 34% Rotten Tomatoes score and yet another premiere sans Florence Pugh for “Don’t Worry Darling,” here’s a spot that feels most certainly bought. Watch below.

Reminiscent of Nicole Kidman’s infamous AMC ad, the video starts with “RHOBH” stars Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Jung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke sitting in a movie theater watching Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” in theaters September 23.

“You guys, can we please talk about this film?” Kemsley says post-screening over cocktails. “I thought Florence Pugh’s character was this really capable, strong woman.”

Kemsley was a big fan of the casting, saying, “You could tell that Harry Styles was fully invested in his character.” Minkoff agreed, calling Styles a “superstar” of an actor.

Related 'Don't Worry Darling' Cinematographer Calls Film 'The Most Harmonious Set I've Ever Been on'

'My Policeman' Review: Harry Styles Represses Himself Related International Gay Cinema: 33 LGBTQ Movies to See from Around the World

From 'Reality Bites' to 'Fatal Attraction,' Keep Track of All the Upcoming Film-to-TV Adaptations

She added, “I love the town of Victory. It is pristine and perfect.” Minkoff, who is married to “Lion King” director Rob Minkoff, overall called “Don’t Worry Darling” a “rollercoaster where you never knew what was going to happen.” (Our critic Kate Erbland would certainly disagree with that.)

Stracke joked that she didn’t think she would “make a good housewife” in the fictional town of Victory.

“You would definitely get killed,” Minkoff said. “I’m thinking we can take ’em.”

The controversial behind-the-scenes drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” has also drawn comparisons of the set being akin to a Bravo show in itself. Social media influencer Meg Zukin, formerly of Variety, quipped that “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen could host a “Don’t Worry Darling” cast reunion, to which Cohen replied, “I’m in.”

The current crown jewel of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise has also been the target of Hollywood criticism, including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence recently calling “RHOBH” cast member Erika Jayne “evil” and slamming the season for being “boring.”

“I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP,” Lawrence told Variety of the indicted “Pretty Mess” singer.

Jayne clapped back, saying on “Watch What Happens Live!” that Lawrence shouldn’t be so quick to judge.

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said, adding that Lawrence should come on the show to see what it’s really like IRL. “I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

I didn't care about Don't Worry Darling in the slightest until now pic.twitter.com/T1cw120KPt — Aidan (@aidanthereup) September 16, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.