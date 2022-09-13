Inside Emmys 2022: Here’s What You Didn’t See at Home

About 15 minutes before the 74th Emmy Awards began, an announcement: “If you timed your edibles just right, now is the time to take your seats.”
The Slap Joke That Never Was
Ahead of the telecast, everyone at the Microsoft Theater received detailed verbal instructions about the run of show. They were told to stay in their seats except during commercial breaks, to make haste with speeches or they would be played off after 45 seconds, and that if anyone approached the stage, “Just know you will get your ass severely beaten.”
A Big Night for the Big Grrrls
No one had as much fun inside the Microsoft Theater as the cast of Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” From the “Law & Order” title song remix in the opening to their own win for Outstanding Competition Program, the cast was living it up and enjoying every moment.
Pure joy being seated behind all the Big Grrrls #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/9xRDEUpZxA
— Marcus Jones (@marcus_jones) September 13, 2022
Commitment to the Bit
From Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni running through the theater to Will Arnett dragging co-presenter Jimmy Kimmel on stage, some skits were well-received — at least, until they overstayed their welcome. As soon as Quinta Brunson won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (“You look good, girl,” announce Sam Jay said to her later over the PA system), Kimmel’s continued presence on stage — where he stayed until the commercial break — was perceived as undercutting Brunson’s win (a historic win, at that).
if jimmy doesnt get his ass out of the way !!
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 13, 2022
Zedd Living His Best Life
The official Emmys DJ made his own fun, playing “Clarity” during a commercial break and “The Middle” multiple times. If you’ve got the gig, get the promo! Here’s hoping Zedd will be featured in an iconic “Stranger Things 5” scene.
A Standing Ovation for Selma
Selma Blair presented the final award of the night, the statue for Outstanding Drama Series, and received a standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater. The award went to “Succession” (whose team fit on the stage only slightly better than that of “Ted Lasso”), closing out another night of predictions, upsets, and victories.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.