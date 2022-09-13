‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Tease Season 2, and More from the Emmys Red Carpet

"The White Lotus" Emmy nominee Natasha Rothwell, "Dopesick" nominee Kaitlyn Dever, and the cast of "Yellowjackets" stopped by the IndieWire red carpet at the 2022 Emmys.

IndieWire caught up with all your favorite 2022 Emmy Awards attendees, with special red carpet interviews with the casts of “Yellowjackets,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso,” “Dopesick,” and “Abbott Elementary,” which represented in multiple categories this year.

Below, check out the best moments from IndieWire’s night on the town.

Kaitlyn Dever Dishes If ‘Dopesick’ Will Land a Second Season

The “Dopesick” Emmy nominee noted that author Beth Macy’s follow-up book “Raising Lazarus” could provide context for a second season of the Hulu series, which landed lead actor Michael Keaton his first Emmy win.

“Beth Macy who wrote ‘Dopesick,’ she’s also writing a new book, titled ‘Raising Lazarus’ and it talks about what we do now moving forward,” Dever said. “But I think if we were to do a Season 2, it would be to just discuss the opioid epidemic more because it’s still going on.”

Samantha Hanratty and Jasmin Savoy Brown Reveal What’s Next for “Yellowjackets” Season 2

Related Emmys Review: Kenan Thompson Hosts a Hurried Dud That Offers Little Inspiration

Inside Emmys 2022: Here's What You Didn't See at Home Related New Movies: Release Calendar for September 2, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

Jasmin Savoy Brown, who portrays the teen version of Taissa, teased that new cast member Simone Kessell has already stunned on set. Kessell stars as adult Lottie, the Antler Queen (Courtney Eaton plays the younger, cannibal version).

“I’m just excited for older Lottie,” Savoy Brown said. “Simone in the table reads, she has been, literally jaw on the floor, incredible. Just from the table reads! I’m just so excited to see what happens.”

Co-star Samantha Hanratty, who stars as younger Misty along with Christina Ricci, gushed about Tawny Cypress, the adult versiono of Savoy Brown’s character Taissa. “As much as I love your storyline, I’m talking about Tawny’s storyline,” Hanratty told Savoy Brown. “I’m so excited to see where things are going because we left her in such a vulnerable, confused state, but then that smile at the end, what is going on?”

Hanratty dished on Season 2, “Not going to lie, I might know a little bit more than you guys do at the moment because I’ve read the first two episodes, but she just has so much to work with this season. She’s so freaking fantastic, I just can’t wait to see where she takes this role. It’s really exciting.”

Lisa Ann Walter: “Abbott Elementary” Reminds My Fans Why They Love Me

“I’ve been here a minute,” Lisa Ann Walter joked of her decades-long career. “I think there are people who will always see me as Chessy from ‘The Parent Trap.’ I think that part of that comfort of that character is carried over in Melissa Schemmenti, my character from ‘Abbott Elementary,’ because that’s how the fans know me.”

She added, “But on top of that, there’s a little more edge. She’s connected to some sketchy people and she’s quick to anger. I just like that it affords a national audience opportunity to be funny and warm and remember that they love me.”

Natasha Rothwell Is Thankful “The White Lotus” Rejected a Comedy Typecasting

Classically trained theatre actress Natasha Rothwell was nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and Rothwell shared that she is grateful that the hit HBO series capitalized on her dramatic background after being known for her comedy chops.

“I went to school for theater, I’m classically trained, but my sort of entry point to Hollywood, the key that unlocked the door, was comedy,” Rothwell exclusively told IndieWire on the Emmys red carpet. “So very few people know that I do drama, so to have my first nomination be for drama is so special. As people know, it’s very easy to get pigeonholed in this industry, and so to come in and show them I’m ambidextrous in the way that I perform is really special.”

“Ted Lasso” Is a Success Thanks to a “Very Truthful” Moments of Drama, According to Writer Jamie Lee

Emmy-winning AppleTV+ series “Ted Lasso” is true to its core, thanks to the storylines of divorce, racism, sportsmanship, ill-fated romances, and British politics. Yet the series still finds its humor in “very truthful, real moments of drama,” according to Jamie Lee. The series writer shared her take on how to categorize the multifaceted “Ted Lasso” and opened up on why the show is as successful as it is.

“I actually think it’s a hard comedy mixed with very truthful, real moments of drama. But if you listen to the way we write it, there’s a lot of jokes in there that are delivered in this very naturalized, grounded way,” Lee said. “But our producer, Bill Lawrence, he made ‘Scrubs’ which is like a very upbeat show, and I feel like there is that element to it as well where it’s like, there’s a joke rhythm happening here. It’s just also very heartfelt and emotional.”

Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” End With a Death?

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Caroline Aaron and Marin Hinkle stayed mum on how the hit Prime Video series will conclude, but one thing is for certain: something big is afoot. Could it be a birth, a death, or just one final comedy set for the history books?

“Honestly, we’re not keeping anything from you. We don’t know,” Aaron said. “How are they going to land this plane with all these passengers and all these stories? And we have no idea.”

With just one month left in production, co-star Hinkle added that the final two episodes are still under wraps.

Co-star Hinkle added, “We end, unfortunately, in about a month or so. And we have two more episodes that haven’t been handed at all to us, nor has anyone given us an idea. So we wonder things like, does someone die? Is someone being born? Does someone change religion?”

Aaron did promise that there will be, of course, more Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) on the way.

“Midge will not give up,” Aaron concluded, “and you will see her fight her way through all these obstacles to come to her dream.”

Michael Stuhlbarg Is Ready to Binge ‘Bones and All’

“Dopesick” star Michael Stuhlbarg shared his excitement over Luca Guadagnino’s latest film “Bones and All” which stars Stuhlbarg’s “Call Me By Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing that with a full house, that should be fun, among many other things,” Stuhlbarg said of his former “colleagues” and their latest work. “I’m excited to see whatever is coming along.”

Ismael Cruz Córdova: The ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Hung at Comic Con, No Feud Here

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” star Ismael Cruz Córdova shut down any claims of competition between the “Lord of the Rings” series and fellow fantasy show “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones.”

“In terms of ‘House of the Dragon,’ listen, I was so excited. The cast, actually a lot of us have worked together,” Córdova said. “We hung out at Comic Con. I just think it’s a golden era for the geeks, the fandom. You have two shows a week!”

He continued, “All I want to say is the same passion you see, the same fire, the same attention to detail is going to be 10 times more. I think our hearts are in it.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.