Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

We’re officially entering the spooky season and while Disney+ already dropped a few scary things in September, they’re doubling down in October. One of their most Halloween-centric offerings on display is “Werewolf By Night,” which audiences first learned about just a few weeks ago during Disney’s splashy Marvel and LucasFilm panel at the D23 Expo.

Directed by longtime Pixar collaborator, and acclaimed composer, Michael Giacchino, “Werewolf By Night” is the first Marvel Halloween special. The trailer was shown during D23 Expo and looked like a beautiful tribute to old school horror films, but also heavy on the (possibly implied) gore and scares. Filmed in black and white, the special feels a complete throwback to the old-school Universal frights of the past; think “Bride of Frankenstein” or “The Invisible Man.” The special follows Gael García Bernal as a man with the ability to become a werewolf, and explores how he uses the power as a means of avenging his bloodline.

“Werewolf By Night” will stream on Disney+ October 7.

On top of that, Disney looks to finally be returning to “the vault.” The complete series “Zorro” will drop on the service starting October 5. “Zorro” followed the adventures of the eponymous outlaw living in 1820s Los Angeles. The series starred Guy Williams and originally aired from 1957 to 1959.

Here is everything else coming to Disney+ in October.

October 3

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 3

October 5

“Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5, Episode 1

“The Simpsons” Season 33

“World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason” Season 1

“Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery” Shorts, Season 1

“Zorro” Season 1 and 2

“Shipwreck Hunters Australia” Season 1 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 5

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 2

October 6

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 8

October 7

“Calling All Monsters” Music Video

“Drumline”

“Werewolf By Night”

October 10

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 4

October 12

“Big City Greens” Season 3 Episode 4

“Sofia the First” Seasons 1-4

“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion” Season 1

“Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 6

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 3

October 13

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 9

October 14

“Into the Woods” Sing-Along Version

“The New Mutants”

October 17

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 5

October 18

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 6

October 19

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Season 1

“Bear in the Big Blue House” Seasons 1-4

“PB&J Otter” Seasons 1-3

“Raven’s Home” Season 5

“Spider-Man: The New Animated Series” Season 1

“The Incredible Dr. Pol” Season 21

“The Spectacular Spider-Man” Season 1

“Wicked Tuna” Season 11

“Andor” Episode 7

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 4

October 21

“Hall of Villains”

October 24

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 7

October 26

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” Premiere

“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” Premiere

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2 Premiere

“Andor” Episode 8

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 Episode 5

October 28

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

“Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell”

October 31

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 8

