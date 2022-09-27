Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2022

They still have plenty of new shows and movies coming out, though none quite on the scale of their journey to Middle Earth.

After dropping the epic “Lord of the Rings” television series on Prime Video last month, it’s no surprise the streaming giant is taking it easy this October. They still have plenty of new shows and movies coming out, though none quite on the scale of their journey to Middle Earth.

That being said, they’re transitioning from the world of fantasy to science fiction with their new series “The Peripheral.” Touted as being from the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the time-traveling series is based on author William Gibson’s bestselling sci-fi novel.

Per an official synopsis: “The Peripheral” centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. “The Peripheral” is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with one new episode rolling out weekly every Friday through December 9.

Below you’ll find everything else coming to Prime Video and Freevee this month.

October 1

“Edward Scissorhands”

“Man on Fire”

“Bridesmaids”

“Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol” (Freevee)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) (Freevee)

“The Shape of Water” (Freevee)

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (Freevee)

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

“7 Days to Vegas”

“A Christmas in Vermont”

“A Christmas Solo”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery”

“Advantageous”

“Another Time”

“Audrey Rose”

“Baby Boom”

“Babymoon”

“Beat Street”

“Big House”

“Bloodrunners”

“Bridge and Tunnel”

“Buddymoon”

“Burnt Offerings”

“Christmas Crime Story”

“Colewell”

“Colors of Heaven”

“Cosmos”

“Cyrus”

“Dark Crimes”

“Daylight Savings”

“Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star”

“End of Sentence”

“Falcon Song”

“Fire in the Sky”

“For Colored Girls”

“Get Shorty”

“Going to Brazil”

“Hackers”

“Hal King”

“Hannibal”

“Hearts and Bones”

“Heaven Can Wait” (1978)

“Hellbenders”

“Hickey”

“High-Rise”

“Hit By Lightning”

“Hondo”

“Hostel”

“Jennifer’s Body”

“Just Married”

“Land of the Lost”

“Last Holiday”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Leaving Las Vegas”

“Love Dot Com”

“Magnum Opus”

“Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip”

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You”

“Murder Bury Win”

“My Bloody Valentine” (2009)

“My True Fairytale”

“No Alternative”

“Nothing Like the Holidays”

“Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot”

“Panic”

“Patriot Games”

“Piranha 3D”

“Ryde”

“Santa Claus: The Movie”

“Seabiscuit”

“Shane”

“Shanghai Knights”

“Shutter Island”

“Shuttlecock”

“Snow White and the Huntsman”

“Social Animals”

“Source Code”

“Summer Rental”

“Support the Girls”

“Swing Vote”

“Teen Wolf”

“Teen Wolf Too”

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“The Devil Inside”

“The Dictator”

“The Divorce Party”

“The Dustwalker”

“The Forbidden Kingdom”

“The Harimaya Bridge”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Hundred-Foot Journey”

“The Purple Rose of Cairo”

“The Silence of the Lambs”

“The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968)

“The Unraveling”

“The Woman in Red”

“Two for Joy”

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion”

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play”

“Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning”

“Universal Soldier: The Return”

“Up in the Air”

“Valentin”

“Vanilla Sky”

“Venus and Serena”

“Vice”

“Vincent and Theo”

“Visioneers”

“Wall Street”

“Water in a Broken Glass”

“Winchester”

“Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling”

“You’re in Charge”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

“The Suze Orman Show” (Freevee)

“Motive” Seasons 1-4 (Freevee)

“Are We Done Yet?” (Freevee)

“Ashby” (Freevee)

“Cape Fear” (1991) (Freevee)

“Case 39” (Freevee)

“Casino” (Freevee)

“Child’s Play” (2019) (Freevee)

“Death Race” (2008 ) (Freevee)

“Death Race 2” (Freevee)

“Death Race 3” (Freevee)

“Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy” (Freevee)

“Don Jon” (Freevee)

“Earth to Echo” (Freevee)

“Eat Pray Love” (Freevee)

“Failure to Launch” (Freevee)

“Get Him to the Greek” (Freevee)

“Horrible Bosses” (Freevee)

“In Bruges” (Freevee)

“Love, Rosie” (Freevee)

“Men, Women & Children” (Freevee)

“Monster House” (Freevee)

“Monster Trucks” (Freevee)

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (Freevee)

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (Freevee)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) (Freevee)

“Oculus” (Freevee)

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico” (Freevee)

“Pride & Prejudice” (2005) (Freevee)

“Rough Night” (Freevee)

“Starsky & Hutch” (Freevee)

“The Expendables” (Freevee)

“The Expendables 2” (Freevee)

“The Expendables 3” (Freevee)

“The Family” (Freevee)

“The King’s Daughter” (Freevee)

“The Kingdom” (Freevee)

“The Perfect Holiday” (Freevee)

“The Prodigy” (Freevee)

“Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” (Freevee)

“Zoolander” (Freevee)

“Zoolander 2” (Freevee)

October 5

“Young Rock” Season 2 (Freevee)

October 6

“Bring It On, Ghost”

October 7

“Catherine Called Birdy”

October 9

“Noah”

October 11

“Family Camp”

“The Northman”

October 14

“High School” Season 1 (Freevee)

October 16

“Warm Bodies” (Freevee)

October 19

“May I Help You”

October 20

“American Horror Story” Season 10

“Torn Hearts”

October 21

“Argentina, 1985”

“Modern Love Tokyo”

“The Peripheral”

October 22

“Hush Hush”

October 24

“Blacklight”

October 28

“Run Sweetheart Run”

“The Devil’s Hour”

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

October 31

“UNINTERRUPTED’S Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” Season 3 (Freevee)

“Unhuman”

