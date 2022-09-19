Ezra Miller Said to Have ‘Messiah’ Complex, Wants to Lead ‘Indigenous Revolution’ — Report

A source also said that Miller believes their union with Tokata Iron Eyes, whom they've been accused of grooming, is supposed to "bring about the apocalypse."

Ezra Miller is taking Facebook’s Metaverse and DC’s multiverse quite seriously, per a new report.

Vanity Fair published an investigative piece chronicling “The Flash” star’s ongoing arrests and recent apology citing mental health concerns. Per Vanity Fair, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has been struggling with various mental health issues for more than two years since the 2019 divorce of his parents and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment and then second-degree assault and received a felony charge for burglary in August. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” alum also has been at the center of child endangerment accusations, including allegations of grooming teenagers starting at age 12. Miller issued a public apology in August 2022, stating that they are pursuing treatment.

A source in the new Vanity Fair report claimed that Miller believes themselves to be a Christ-like figure fated to wed 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents requested a court-issued protective order against Miller, stating in court documents that the actor met Tokata six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23.

“Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse,” a source from Miller’s compound in Vermont, dubbed “The Mountain,” told the outlet. “And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.”

Iron Eyes’ mother, Jumping Eagle, added, “They say they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution.”

Iron Eyes’ parents alleged Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata” as well as “cult-like behavior” and grooming the teen. Jumping Eagle also accused Miller of influencing Tokata’s decision to come out as non-binary transgender.

Jumping Eagle continued, “If somebody pisses off Ezra, they’re transphobic or a transphobic Nazi. Because we’re trying to protect our daughter and we’re trying to point out what Ezra’s done to harm our daughter, now we’re ‘transphobic.’”

“The Mountain” has been described as a “court harem” of mostly young women who are encouraged to leave their cell phones at Miller’s “altar,” which also includes toy figures of The Flash character. Another source added that Miller’s compound is “actually a patriarchal dictatorship where Ezra controls all the sex as the man, and plays the women against each other, screams at them, belittles them in front of the others.”

Miller is said to “verbally and emotionally” abuse his cohorts and refers to themself as Jesus and the devil. The actor apparently can often be found “claiming that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.”

“He’d talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what his work is here,” an insider revealed. “They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people — which means party. So, when in Iceland, he was out nonstop. His favorite were raves, where he’d go on benders for two or three days at a time.”

Miller was filmed choking a woman in Iceland, with new details of Miller’s spiritual advisor Jasper Young Bear emerging as an encouraging and enabling figure.

“Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement — that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him,” a source claimed. Miller’s representative noted that he is “a dear friend” to Miller.

Another “dear friend” of Miller’s includes actress Susan Sarandon, according to Miller’s representative. A “total bullshit” account from a source, as Miller’s rep defended, is that Miller was “demanding that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to his altar because she didn’t invite Ezra to a dinner party.”

Miller’s spokesperson added that Miller’s consistent drug use is “not the issue, mental health is the issue,” and shared, “The matters leading up to their recent mental health concerns were a combination of complex, stress-related issues.”

Sources continued to claim Miller would coerce at-risk children with “visions of grandeur” and promises to make them famous.

“He was telling these kids, ‘You’re going to be in my band, and I’m going to produce your album and you can run my music studio,'” the insider said. “Whether they were visual artists, DJs, kids that were in college — or sometimes kids who might have been homeless — he would recruit them in a period of vulnerability, and promise them all of these things.”

Writer-director Stephen Chbosky, who helmed “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” told VF that while he hasn’t spoken to Miller in a decade, he wrote the actor a letter once the reports of arrest were made public.

“I hope Ezra finds the light that they shined so brightly back when we shot the movie,” Chbosky said, “because the kid I met was a remarkably magical person. And I always like to believe that that person is always in there, and I hope that they can find the help that they need.”

