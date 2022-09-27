Film Independent Forum Sets 2022 Lineup with ‘The Inspection,’ Daniels, and More

"Pachinko" creator Soo Hugh and "Emergency" filmmakers Carey Williams and John Fischer are among the other guest speakers for the conference, running October 24 through 27.

This year’s fall festival circuit has been everything, everywhere, all at once, it seems.

The 2022 Film Independent Forum announced that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as Daniels, will kick off the conference with a keynote.

Opening night on October 24 will also include a screening of A24’s “The Inspection,” followed by a Q&A with director Elegance Bratton, Gamechanger’s CEO/producer Effie T. Brown, and producer Chester Algernal Gordon.

The Film Independent Forum event starts October 24 at the Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. The conference will continue with virtual sessions and panels to be enjoyed by global audiences October 25 through 27. The full program will take place over the course of four days, October 24 through 27.

The Film Independent Forum hosts independent filmmakers and content creators, with the 2022 lineup returning in a hybrid format of both in-person and virtual events. Additional speakers for the virtual sessions include “Pachinko” creator Soo Hugh, Shari Page (Half Initiative), Sarah Calderón (The Film Agency), Diego Najera (Participant), Paula Manzanedo (Film Finances), and filmmakers Miranda Bailey (“God’s Country”), Elizabeth Lo and Shane Boris (“Stray”), KD Davila, Carey Williams and John Fischer (“Emergency”), Linda Yvette Chavez (“Gentefied”), Billy Luther (“Frybread Face and Me”), Angel Kristi Williams (“Really Love”), Aitch Alberto and Valerie Stadler (“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”) — many of whom have participated in Film Independent Artist Development programs. Additional panelists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The virtual sessions available via the Forum’s platform will include feature film, documentary and episodic case studies, a financing and pitching clinic, producers roundtable, sessions devoted to exploring the global marketplace for independent film, social impact, inclusion and sustainability issues, as well as building a career path in the current landscape, with a panel of Film Independent Fellows, as Film Independent prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Artist Development programs next year.

The Film Independent Forum is sponsored by the Directors Guild of America, SAGindie and Mississippi Film Office.

See below for the full list of speakers for the 2022 Film Independent Forum:

Aitch Alberto, Director, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

Miranda Bailey, Producer, God’s Country

Shane Boris, Producer, Stray

Elegance Bratton, Writer/Director, The Inspection

Effie T. Brown, Producer, The Inspection

Miguel Angel Caballero, Writer/Director, Angel in Retrograde

Sarah Calderón, Founder/CEO, The Film Agency

Linda Yvette Chavez, Creator, Gentefied

KD Davila, Writer Emergency

Stephanie Dawson, Producer

John Fisher, Producer, Emergency

Chester Algernal Gordon, Producer, The Inspection

Soo Hugh, Creator, Pachinko

Ornella Jaramillo, Producer, Angel in Retrograde

Daniel Kwan, Writer/Director, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elizabeth Lo, Director, Stray

Billy Luther, Writer/Director, Frybread Face and Me

Paula Manzanedo, Film Finances

Joseph Marconi, Writer/Director, Wild Animal

Jhane Myers, Producer, Prey

Diego Najera, Director of Narrative Films, Participant

Shari Page, Program Director, Half Initiative

Myriam Sassine, Producer Costa Brava

Lizzie Shapiro, Producer, Shiva Baby

Daniel Scheinert, Writer/Director, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Valerie Stadler, Producer, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

Lysette Urus, Producer, Wild Animal

Brian Walker, CEO, Picture Motion

Angel Kristi Williams, Director, Really Love

Carey Williams, Director, Emergency

