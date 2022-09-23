Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date

Claire Danes, Adam Brody, and Josh Radnor also star in the adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner's bestselling novel.

Jesse Eisenberg will officially be “In Trouble” this November.

FX’s limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” starring Eisenberg in the titular role, will premiere November 17 on Hulu. New episodes of the eight-episode series will be released every Thursday.

Based on journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” centers on recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends (Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody), a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Josh Radnor, Christian Slater, Meara Mahoney Gross, Maxim Swinton, Michael Gaston, Ralph Adriel, Shi Ne Nielson, and Joy Suprano also star. Author Brodesser-Akner adapted her own novel for the screen and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant.

Series directors include Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Shari Springer Berman, and Robert Pulcini, with each also executive producing.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” will be available on Star+ streamer in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

In addition to the FX on Hulu series, Eisenberg confirmed an upcoming reunion with “The Art of Self-Defense” co-star David Zellner and producer Nathan Zellner. “The next movie I’m doing is the Zellner Brothers,'” Eisenberg said earlier this year. “They’re just these brilliant directors that I’ve wanted to work with for a long time, and I’m playing a Sasquatch.”

He added, “In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I’m so looking forward to this.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” co-star Caplan also opted out of the “Party Down” revival series to film the FX on Hulu series, as well as Paramount+’s “Fatal Attraction” small-screen adaptation opposite Joshua Jackson.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” premieres November 17 on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.