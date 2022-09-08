‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer: Benoit Blanc Cracks Another Case

The followup to the 2019 smash premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend before hitting the streaming platform December 23.

At long last, Benoit Blanc is back on the job.

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Rian Johnson’s murder mystery sequel that sees Daniel Craig’s beloved Cajun detective cracking another case. And his second outing is set to be even starrier than his debut, with a cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Ethan Hawke.

The original “Knives Out” was one of the unlikeliest blockbusters in years. An original whodunnit without any ties to pre-existing intellectual property, the creative film thrived due to the strength of its ensemble cast, Johnson’s clear passion for the murder mystery genre, and the politically charged spin that he placed on the film without being heavy-handed. The film went on to become one of the most talked-about movies of 2019 and gross over $300 million worldwide, so a sequel was inevitable.

After a lengthy bidding war, Netflix won the rights to make and distribute two sequels, paying over $400 million for the privilege. The first of two additional Johnson-directed movies, “Glass Onion” sees Benoit Blanc traveling to Greece to take on a case that should be different from “Knives Out” in almost every way.

“I’ve never really been interested in doing sequels,” Johnson said about the series. “But this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels. It’s just what Agatha Christie did. It’s just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It’d be a blast.”

The “Knives Out” series isn’t the only mystery project that Johnson has going. He also created “Poker Face,” a new case-of-the-week mystery show starring Natasha Lyonne, which is scheduled to stream on Peacock for a 10-episode run.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. It will premiere on the streaming platform December 23, though Netflix has yet to announce when the film will open in theaters.

Watch the first trailer below, and head here for more details on “Glass Onion.”

