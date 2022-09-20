NBC Sets Golden Globes Return Broadcast Return for January 10

Though the network commended the changes the HFPA has made to improve diversity and ethics, NBC only made a one-year telecast commitment.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), Dick Clark Productions (DCP), and NBC have announced that NBC will once again be airing the Golden Globe Awards in 2023, just in time for its 80th anniversary.

The often raucous awards telecast will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The news comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to go through multiple changes to improve the organization’s diversity and ethics, including becoming a for-profit company under new owner and CEO Todd Boehly.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The focus on diversity and inclusion specifically comes after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the organization had zero Black journalists among its 87 members, and faced accusations of “racist nominations, category designations, and membership; a lack of attention for female filmmakers; member resistance to watching films and shows outside their apparent comfort zones; a slavish affection for celebrity; and an overweening fondness for swag.”

As part of the announcement of its return to TV, the HFPA shared some data on how it has improved its membership ranks. There are 103 new voters this year, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. The makeup of the voters now represents 62 different countries, and combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

The changes still remain controversial considering little has been done to expel members engaged in the issues surrounding its diversity and ethics. In fact, those remaining members will receive an annual salary of $75,000, while the outside journalists who were brought in for Golden Globes voting will not be compensated monetarily.

NBC said it will be televising this year’s show as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

“We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission,” said Adam Stotsky, president of Dick Clark Productions, which is also now owned by Boehly’s Eldridge Industries. “We’re excited to produce the show that kicks off award season, supports so many here in Los Angeles, and impacts artists across the globe.”

Below is the ​​timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

• Monday, November 7, 2022: Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

• Monday, December 12, 2022: Nominations Announced

• Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

