The Golden Globes Announce Expansion of Its TV Awards Categories

There are now Golden Globes categories for Supporting Actor and Actress in ongoing series and for limited series/anthology or TV movie.

The Golden Globes telecast is returning next year with some newly created awards to hand out.

On Wednesday the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced several changes including the splitting of an acting category in television. The multiple new supporting actor categories immediately eligible for the 80th Golden Globe Awards include:

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

The HFPA Board of Directors have also approved the continuation of rules implemented last year for this year like how there will continue to be no mandatory motion picture screenings, and submissions of motion pictures and television programs will remain voluntary for eligibility. The organization still encourages studios to confirm an official screening on the HFPA calendar and submit their eligible content for consideration, but both actions are optional for Golden Globe consideration this year.

To clarify, each motion picture and television project will automatically be eligible as long as it was released during the calendar year of 2022 (or during the longer eligibility window applicable to non-English language motion pictures). All eligible motion pictures and television programs will be included in the reminders list, which is overseen by a select panel that has been assembling a breakdown of all products released throughout the year, and an assignment of relevant categories. Studios, networks, and streamers also will have the option to submit their suggestions for specific categories.

Lastly, the HFPA expanded the awards timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. See the results below:

Friday, September 30, 2022: Submission website for 2023 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

Monday, November 7, 2022: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Monday, November 21, 2022: Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters

Monday, November 28, 2022: Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters

Tuesday, December 6, 2022: Final screening date for Motion Pictures and final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Wednesday, December 7, 2022: Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Monday, December 12, 2022: Announcement of nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Friday, December 16, 2022: Final ballots sent to all voters

Tuesday, January 3, 2023: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Presentation of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

The 80th Annual Golden Globes will be produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, and air live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

