‘Hellraiser’ Trailer: ’80s Icon Pinhead Returns to Scare Up Hulu

"The Night House" director David Bruckner reimagines Clive Barker's 1987 cult classic about sadomasochistic beings from space.

Get ready to have your soul torn apart.

Hulu’s “Hellraiser” reimagines Clive Barker’s iconic 1987 horror film for modern audiences, thanks to “The Night House” director David Bruckner. The film premieres October 7 as part of the streamer’s annual Huluween offerings.

Per the official description, a young woman (Odessa A’zion) struggling with addiction and compulsive behavior comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) leads the Cenobites into the human realm.

The ensemble cast also includes Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, plus Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass. “Hellraiser” is a Hulu Original film in association with Spyglass Media Group.

Director Bruckner reunites with “The Night House” screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski as well as writer/producer David S. Goyer and producer Keith Levine for the feature. Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff, as well as executive producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and Todd Williams, and co-producers Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan are behind the film.

Director Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly that “chaos ensues” quickly in “Hellraiser,” thanks to “Sense8” alum Jamie Clayton’s performance as Pinhead, a role made famous originally by Doug Bradley.

“We felt a kind of anticipation around the fans to reimagine the character,” Bruckner said of casting trans actress Clayton, whom he worked with in “The Night House.” “We knew we wanted Pinhead to be a woman. Jamie was just the right person for the role. A person’s identity can be really exciting for a role in many ways, but I have to emphasize that Jamie absolutely killed; that’s how we got there.”

Bruckner continued, “This is not a remake. I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser.’ It’s too much its own thing, and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers because how do you top that? This is a new story in the ‘Hellraiser’ universe. It was a movie that really, really scared me. It’s digging into things that are so troubling that I was almost afraid of the people that created it!”

“Hellraiser” premieres October 7 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below.

