Armie Hammer Accuser Disavows ‘House of Hammer’ Documentary for ‘Exploiting My Trauma’

The anonymous accuser refused to be interviewed for the documentary and compared the producers' refusal to take no for an answer to Hammer's alleged behavior.

Armie Hammer’s fall from grace is the subject of “House of Hammer,” a new three-part documentary from Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs. The actor, who once headlined films like “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” is now reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands following multiple allegations that he attempted to coerce women into performing disturbing sexual acts. His interest in cannibalism and alleged request to eat a woman’s ribs has received the most attention in pop culture, but the allegations all fit together to form a pattern of abusive behavior.

The accusations began to snowball in 2021 after Effie, a 26-year-old European woman identified only by her first name, accused Hammer of rape in a news conference held by her lawyer. (Hammer’s attorney denied the claims.) But while Effie wants to see Hammer brought to justice, that doesn’t mean she’s happy about the documentary.

A new story in the Los Angeles Times reveals that Effie was initially contacted to appear in “House of Hammer,” but felt that the entire project was inappropriate. When Effie declined to be interviewed for the documentary, she sent the producers a written statement that read: “It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people’s lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy.”

Effie also declined to be interviewed on the record for the Los Angeles Times piece, though she provided another written statement expressing her disapproval with the documentary and the process that went into making it.

“The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” she said. “When I keep screaming ‘no’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

The documentary, which is now streaming on Discovery+, has received mediocre reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez wrote that “’House of Hammer’ is for the person who doesn’t know much about popular culture, doesn’t spending time on social media, and watches a lot of Discovery+. It’s a Google search for people who don’t want to read a lengthy article. That’s fine. But selling it as the multi-generational story of a family with all the horrors of the Marquis de Sade is a bit of a stretch.”

