‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Blocking That Shocking Incest Scene: ‘Pretty Gnarly’

"There were extras who we had just met who were like, 69-ing for 12 hours," Molly Alcock shared of the viral brothel sequence. "It's pretty gnarly."

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the September 11th episode of “House of the Dragon.”]

“House of the Dragon” has no problem keeping it all in the family when it comes to romantic relationships.

The now-infamous (and viral) scene between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) at a brothel was long in the making with an intimacy coordinator on set for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series. And while Rhaenyra and Daemon are literally niece and uncle in the series, their steamy kiss has led to fans shipping the inevitable couple who seek to keep the Targaryen bloodline pure.

“[Matt Smith and I] were just kind of mates. So, it was quite comfortable,” Alcock told the New York Post. “We had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and blocked it out months before.”

Yet the details of the sex worker sequence were a bit of a surprise, thanks to director Clare Kilner.

“[She] made sure that we hadn’t seen any of the brothel stuff until we were shooting,” Alcock revealed. “So, that was our first time walking through the brothel, and he’s guiding her through the room with all of these other bodies. So, that was quite shocking. You’re like, ‘This is kind of weird and silly.’ There were extras who we had just met who were like, 69-ing for 12 hours. It’s pretty gnarly. We felt pretty over-dressed, because everyone else was nude.”

Alcock reflected on the “complicated” relationship between her character Rhaenyra and co-star Smith’s Daemon.

“I think Daemon is good for her but whether or not he’s the right thing for her, time will tell,” she teased. “Rhaenyra is at an age where she can’t tell the difference between platonic love, romantic love, and lust because she hasn’t lived long enough and gone through those experiences. I think that she understands that there’s a feeling here [with Daemon], but she’s not quite sure where it lands, and how to behave with it and navigate it.”

“House of the Dragon” broke records at HBO and has already been renewed for a second season. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen; Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Steve Toussaint also star.

