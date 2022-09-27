Hugh Jackman Is Back as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3,’ Ryan Reynolds Confirms

Jackman reprises his "X-Men" and "Logan" role for the first "Deadpool" installment under the MCU banner.

And just like that, Wolverine is back in action.

After Hugh Jackman seemingly gave his final stand as the X-Men superhero in standalone film “Logan,” Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Jackman will reprise the role for upcoming “Deadpool 3.”

“Hey everyone,” Reynolds said in a promotional video announcing the third film. “We’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now. I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth and motivation and meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside, and I have nothing. Just completely empty up here and terrifying.”

Reynolds added, “But we did have one idea: Hey Hugh, do you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, who is walking past the camera, simply says, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

“Deadpool 3” is set for release September 6, 2024.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and folded all of its superhero properties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been waiting for Deadpool to show up. Many thought that Ryan Reynolds would show up in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but the film’s screenwriters ultimately scrapped that idea because “it just didn’t feel like the right place.” But fear not, Disney hasn’t forgotten about the foul-mouthed superhero.

The script for “Deadpool 3” is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. And both have assured fans that Deadpool being under the Disney umbrella hasn’t affected the franchise’s famously adult humor.

“They’ve been very supportive with regard to that,” Reese recently said. “Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

Reynolds previously deadpanned that Jackman was “selfish” for shutting down rumors that he would be joining the third “Deadpool” film. “Ryan is relentless,” Jackman told ScreenRant in 2018. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms, I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

