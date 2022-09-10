‘Indy 5’ Trailer Screened at D23 Expo: Harrison Ford Says Movie Will ‘Kick Your A*s’

D23 audiences got a first glimpse at "Indiana Jones 5" Saturday, with Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and director James Mangold on stage.

Indy’s back — again. Years after the fourth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise worried fans that star Harrison Ford was finally hanging up his hat — remember the scene in which his son, played by Shia LaBeouf, quite literally picks up his famous fedora? — the franchise is back with yet another zippy adventure, one that promises that Ford remains the only Indy in the world. The D23 Expo unveiled the first official trailer for the movie in Anaheim on Saturday — but it hasn’t been released online just yet.

In the much-anticipated fifth film of the series, Ford is joined by a number of new stars, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones. Directed by James Mangold, the film features a script from Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who are also new to the franchise.

During the presentation, an emotional Harrison Ford, who was crying throughout, said, “Thank you for making these films so incredible for all of us. For giving us the opportunity to make these films for you.”

“And I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons,” he said, pointing Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. And we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Finally, Ford said, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again.”

The trailer begins with Indy talking about how he misses adventure — and misses waking up and not knowing what adventure that day will bring.

But he’s teaching in a classroom and says, “Those days are over for me.”

We see Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ford in a casino arguing over a cover story; she says they aren’t related, and he says he’s her godfather. Then, there’s a moment at the end when he starts using a whip around a room of villains, and everyone draws a gun (a call back to the original).

Then, there’s a lot of footage of high-speed chases, but minimal plot detail. People running on top of a train, a motorcycle chase. A brief underwater shot of someone encountering some kind of sea monster. Ford says he’s learned that “it’s not what you believe in, it’s how strongly you believe it.”

While the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie will mark the first entry in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg, the beloved filmmaker is still involved with the film as an executive producer. It is also the first Indiana Jones movie made without the involvement of George Lucas, who stepped away from the franchise he created after selling his production company to Disney in 2012. However, some of the original creative team has remained intact, as legendary composer John Williams has confirmed that he will return to write the film’s score.

“Indiana Jones 5” is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Kristen Lopez contribute to this story.

