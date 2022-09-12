Sofia Coppola Plans Priscilla Presley Biopic with Cailee Spaeny, and Jacob Elordi as Elvis

Cailee Spaeny ("Mare of Easttown") is set to star as Priscilla Presley for the film based on memoir "Elvis and Me."

Step aside Austin Butler, there’s a new Elvis in the building.

Hot off of Butler’s turn as the King of Rock ‘n Roll for Baz Luhrmann’s mind-bending biopic “Elvis,” Jacob Elordi will play the “Jailhouse Rock” crooner for A24 drama “Priscilla.”

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me,” the film will be directed by Sofia Coppola and star “Mare of Easttown” breakout Cailee Spaeny as the ex-wife of Elvis. Coppola also adapted Priscilla’s New York Times bestselling memoir for the big screen.

Per a Deadline source, Spaeny was Coppola’s first choice to portray Priscilla, while “Euphoria” star Elordi auditioned for the role of Elvis. The film marks Oscar winner Coppola’s first feature since “On the Rocks” starring Rashida Jones and longtime collaborator Bill Murray. Coppola also produces the film, along with Fremantle Company, American Zoetrope, and Sony’s Stage 6 Films will finance the film. Production starts in Toronto this fall.

Frequent Coppola collaborators cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell also signed on to the period piece. “Priscilla” is the third collaboration between Coppola and A24, following “On the Rocks” and “The Bling Ring.” Coppola is currently also developing a series based on Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country.” Casting has yet to be announced.

“Priscilla” is the latest musical biopic in the works based on the life and death of Elvis. Actor Butler explained earlier this year that transforming into the iconic singer led to his body shutting down post-production. The real-life Priscilla praised Butler’s performance in Luhrmann’s sprawling epic, which co-starred Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla and Tom Hanks as predatory manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Priscilla gushed.”It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

In addition to playing Elvis, Elordi stars in drama “He Went That Way,” Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” and Tom Green’s “Parallel.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.