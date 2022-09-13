HBO Buys Capitol Riot Doc from ‘All Gas No Brakes’ Anchor Andrew Callaghan and A24

Jonah Hill produces the film, while "Tim and Eric" stars Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim serve as executive producers.

The January 6 Capitol riots are getting the HBO and A24 treatment.

Former “All Gas No Brakes” anchor and current Channel 5 Youtube documentarian Andrew Callaghan directs an upcoming feature documentary about the January 6 insurrection. The 25-year-old journalist ventured on a “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot” to take the pulse of the divided nation. Variety first reported the news.

Callaghan also serves as an executive producer, alongside A24 and “Tim and Eric” comedy duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. The still-untitled documentary does not have a release date.

Additional producers include Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin (for Strong Baby Productions), Dave Kneebone and Janel Kranking (for Abso Lutely Productions), and Max Benator.

Callaghan began his viral career in 2019 with vox pop interviews from the Area 51 raid, a flat Earth conference, and the Burning Man festival. His videos moved into more serious territory during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Callaghan traveled to Minneapolis three days after the death of George Floyd to cover the aftermath, and later documented anti-mask protests and other public gatherings at the height of the pandemic.

By 2021, Callaghan and his team parted ways with “All Gas No Brakes” and started their own YouTube channel, Channel 5. The channel has more than 2 million subscribers. Callaghan most recently traveled to Ukraine to document the Russian invasion and helmed a one-hour documentary about the People’s Convoy trucking across the U.S. Callaghan also interviewed QAnon shaman Jake Angeli, who is serving a 41-month prison sentence for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The January 6 documentary is the latest documentary that actor, director, and producer Hill is behind.

The “Superbad” alum also recently announced his doc “Stutz,” which he directed. The film chronicles his mental health journey and features Hill’s personal therapist.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” Hill said in a statement, confirmed to IndieWire.

Hill additionally announced that while he will not be retiring, he will not be promoting “Stutz” or other upcoming projects, including the Netflix comedy “You People,” which he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris. Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with the coming-of-age period piece “Mid-90s.”

Click here to read Hill’s full statement.

