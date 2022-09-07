Jeannette McCurdy Reveals More Horrors Behind Memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

"Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil," a toxic letter written by McCurdy's mother Debbie read. The "iCarly" alum read the letter during Red Table Talk.

Former Nickelodeon star Jeannette McCurdy is explaining exactly why she is glad her mom died.

The “I’m Glad My Mom Died” memoirist shared a letter she received from her mother as excerpted in her book during Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris. The episode will premiere Wednesday, September 7 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

McCurdy’s mother Debbie died in 2013 of cancer. The letter McCurdy reads was sent by Debbie after seeing photos of the “iCarly” actress on TMZ.

“I am so disappointed in you,” Debbie wrote McCurdy in an exclusive clip to People. “You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little’ — all caps — ‘slut, a floozy, all used up.’ And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton. Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil.”

The letter continued, “You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt. Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now. I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother? P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

McCurdy joked, “The P.S. gets me.”

McCurdy detailed the decades-long abuse at the hands of her mother, as well as the toxic environment at Nickelodeon. The “Sam and Cat” actress, who co-starred opposite Ariana Grande, alleged that a Nickelodeon “creator” (believed to be Dan Schneider) frequently supplied children with alcohol and requested massages on set. McCurdy alleged she was offered $300,000 in “hush money” to not come forward about the abuse; she declined the payment. The claims mirror those that have followed Schneider for years, and the showrunner was fired by Nickelodeon in 2018 following an investigation that found he had verbally abused colleagues.

A recent exposé reported that Schneider’s alleged behavior didn’t just happen behind the scenes: The multiple allegations against his toxic workplace led to on-set directives that encouraged young women to be overly sexual for the sake of “comedy.”

