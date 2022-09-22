Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis After ‘The Goldbergs’ Firing

"I'm doing the best I can," Garlin wrote the same day of "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere sans his character Murray.

“The Goldbergs” alum Jeff Garlin opened up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis following an HR investigation over misconduct allegations on the ABC series.

Garlin was at the center of a three-year HR investigation over claims of perpetuating a toxic work environment involving accusations of demeaning workplace behavior, especially toward women. Garlin’s absence during Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” sparked controversy after a stand-in was used for Garlin’s character Murray. “The Goldbergs” showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop later confirmed Garlin would not be appearing in the upcoming Season 10, which premiered September 21.

Garlin took to Instagram the same day of “The Goldbergs” Season 10 premiere, writing, “Bipolar is a motherfucker. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can.”

He added, “This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.”

Bipolar disorder is a manic-depressive illness of the brain that causes extreme changes in mood and energy levels, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Related Jeff Garlin's Character Is Killed Off on 'The Goldbergs,' Series Poised for 'Huge Reboot' with Time Jump

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Officially Renewed for Season 12 at HBO Related 10 LGBTQ Film and TV Creators on the Rise, from Jerrod Carmichael to Isabel Sandoval

Best Movies Never Made: 40 Lost Projects from Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and More

Garlin previously told Vanity Fair in a December 3, 2021 feature that he was “not fired from ‘The Goldbergs’” despite the ongoing HR investigation. He admitted to “silly” behavior on set, saying, “HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set. It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently.”

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor continued, “I’m sorry, I truly am sorry, to have hurt anyone’s feelings, or made anyone feel greatly uncomfortable.”

Garlin did not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for Season 9, and his stand-in was filmed from the neck down and from the back. Additionally, Garlin’s head was superimposed on the other actor’s body for promotional material. Yet Garlin continued to be paid per episode appearance of Murray, using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin.

“The Goldbergs” lead star Wendi McLendon-Covey previously responded to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, writing, “This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren’t about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

“The Goldbergs” showrunners confirmed that Garlin’s Murray died between seasons, marking the upcoming Season 10 a “huge reboot” for the family sitcom.

Garlin is set to continue his role on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for Season 12 opposite Larry David.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.