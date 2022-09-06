Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Two-Party System Amid Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘Politics Are Killing People’

"Get the government out of my snatch," the Oscar winner said.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has had recurring nightmares starring Tucker Carlson for years.

Ever since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Lawrence has made an effort to address the divided nation as embodied by her own Kentucky-based family.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” Lawrence told Vogue in a new cover story. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore.”

The “Causeway” actress added, “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

To her family, Lawrence explained, “I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”

Related Sharon Stone: A 'Bunch of Hillbillies' Overturned Roe v. Wade as Backlash to #MeToo

SAG-AFTRA to Reimburse Out-of-State Abortion Travel Costs for Members Related Christopher Nolan's Best Shots: 37 Images That Define the Director's Career

Brad Pitt's 13 Best Performances

Lawrence addressed the sexism and misogyny present in modern society, as embodied by Trump besting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,'” the “Don’t Look Up” star said. “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

For Lawrence, the overturning of Roe v. Wade further exemplified the hatred of women in America.

“Like Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, a woman of means is always going to be able to get an abortion,” the “Winter’s Bone” breakout said. “If anybody ever needed proof that our two-party system is a failure. Get the government out of my snatch. Okay? Pull quote! On the record!”

Lawrence continued, “It’s too personal to a female’s existence to watch white men debate over uteruses when they from the bottom of their hearts can’t find a clitoris.”

The “American Hustle” actress shared that she “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” in her early 20s before she could receive an abortion. She had another miscarriage while filming Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and had to undergo a D&C, the procedure that is now illegal in most of the U.S. Lawrence later gave birth to her son Cy earlier this year.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body,” she said. “And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: ‘What if I was forced to do this?'”

But now, looking ahead to her son’s future, Lawrence added that gun control is at the front of her mind.

“I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States,” Lawrence said. “And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind. I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, ‘Okay!’ We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

The future of American politics seems to hinge on men who are “fucking old” like Mitch McConnell, according to Lawrence.

“We have to live in the future that they’re creating,” she explained. “These people are fucking old. They’re a hundred. McConnell was alive and well and thriving when schools were segregated.”

She also slammed J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“He’s not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book. Rich twat,” Lawrence said. “I mean, I’m a rich twat, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not.”

To film and produce “Causeway,” a story of a war veteran living with PTSD while recovering from a brain injury, was a change of pace for Lawrence. She was drawn to the “off-the-bat” rhythm of the storytelling, adding, “I like a fast-paced Marvel movie as much as the next person. But I do miss the slow melody of a character-driven story.” But the political and personal atmosphere made for “the hardest shoot” of Lawrence’s life.

“Yes, I did make a movie. I worked really hard on it. It was the hardest shoot of my life. It was three years,” Lawrence said. “I hope people see it. But if not, we’re all going to die anyway so who cares.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.