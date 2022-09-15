Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson for ‘Dumb’ Emmys Skit

"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did," Kimmel said. "I'm very sorry if I did do that."

Jimmy Kimmel is backing down after his “dumb” Emmys skit with Will Arnett.

The late-night host lay down onstage during “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series acceptance speech, continuing a gag that he was too intoxicated to stand after being dragged to the stage by fellow comedian Arnett. Brunson prompted Kimmel to stand during her speech, but he remained dedicated to the bit and did not move.

During the September 14 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Brunson, with her Emmy in hand, in turn faux interrupted Kimmel’s monologue.

“You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial,” Kimmel said.

Brunson replied, “I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Brunson then asked to use Kimmel’s monologue segment to finish her acceptance speech from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“So, thank you again to the Academy for this amazing honor,” Brunson said, before listing a series of collaborators to thank, as well as “Abbott Elementary” fans. “And the Internet, for raising me. And to all my ‘Abbott Elementary’ writers watching, I wouldn’t have this without you. But now please go to bed, we have work tomorrow….even though you’re adults and I have no jurisdiction over when you sleep.”

Kimmel then explained to the audience the context for why Brunson was invited to appear during the monologue.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this,” Kimmel stated. “That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset.”

To Brunson, Kimmel added, “They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson thanked Kimmel for his apology, saying, “I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Fellow “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph previously addressed Kimmel’s “disrespect” during ABC’s TCA panel ahead of the second season of the workplace comedy series.

“I was absolutely confused. I had no idea what I was going on,” Ralph explained of Kimmel laying on the ground.

She added that she kept thinking, “I wish this man would get off the ground. The disrespect, Jimmy. But that’s just me.”

Sarcastically, Ralph quipped, “It was lovely that he was just lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech.” Ralph noted that she confronted Kimmel after the ceremony and that he “understood” the ramifications.





Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.