John Boyega Doubts There Will Ever Be a Black James Bond

"I don't necessarily believe that," Boyega said of the rumored push for a Black Brit to take over the 007 role.

John Boyega is giving the 411 on the next 007.

The “Woman King” actor weighed in on rumors that the next James Bond would be Black, saying during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, “I’m sorry, but I’m Black — I don’t know how….”

Boyega clarified, “When you’re Black, I don’t know how that goes. You as a white man grew up in a society as a white man and that’s normal. That’s normal to you. Even the mention of a Black Bond is like ‘Oh, OK.'”

The “Breaking” star speculated that it’s doubtful the producers behind Bond would offer the role to a Black actor. “I don’t necessarily believe that,” Boyega said, “but if that’s what they’re doing then that is very surprising to me.”

Previously, Boyega shut down rumors that he would be joining the MCU while confirming to Men’s Health that he was not on the shortlist to play Bond. “But, you know, if they give me that call, I’ll be there,” he added.

Boyega shared that he is looking to do “nuanced things” when it comes to selecting roles.

“I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe,” Boyega said of Marvel films.

Idris Elba recently weighed in on the Black Bond speculation, stating on “The Shop” podcast that portraying the famed MI6 agent is “not a goal for my career.”

“I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals,” Elba explained. “It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

He added, “I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be,” Elba added. “And that — job done, because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of fucking casting.”

Elba even challenged the reason behind his fan-casting as Bond.

“Let me throw the question out to you guys: If you are of the agreement that you think that I should play it, can you ask yourselves why and really answer why you think I should play it?” Elba stated. “Do you think that there’s a nostalgia — and be honest, there’s a nostalgia to the idea. I shouldn’t say nostalgia. There’s an allure to the idea of me being the first Black man to play that character?”

Producer Barbara Broccoli previously said that the next Bond could be any ethnicity or race but distinctly male and British. However, the film is at least two years away, with other names like “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, and Jacob Elordi rumored to be in the mix. Broccoli said that deciding who should be the next Bond is a “big decision” for the direction of the franchise, now owned by Amazon since the conglomerate purchased MGM.

