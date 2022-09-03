John Williams Would ‘Love’ to Score the Next James Bond Movie

The 90-year-old composer recently indicated he may retire after "Indiana Jones 5," but the chance to work on yet another iconic franchise might be too good to pass up.

John Williams turned 90 years old this year, but you’d never know it from his packed upcoming film slate. The legendary composer teamed up with Steven Spielberg once again for the director’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters nationwide this Thanksgiving. And Williams is already looking ahead to next year’s “Indiana Jones 5,” which will see him revisit one of his most iconic theme songs.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Williams said that the score for “Indiana Jones 5” is almost finished and that his vast experience hasn’t made the work of composing film scores any less enjoyable.

“Writing for film music is very difficult. It’s probably not a profession for all composers because [it] can be very constricting and possibly very frustrating,” Williams said, before clarifying that he still enjoys the work. “I’m very happy, I would feel very deprived if I couldn’t do it.”

The composer is enjoying himself so much that he already finds himself thinking about future projects. From “Jaws” to “Star Wars” to “Harry Potter,” Williams has had a hand in shaping plenty of major film franchises, but there’s still one big property that he has his eye on.

When asked if he would hypothetically be interested in scoring a James Bond film, Williams was blunt: “I’d love to,” he said.

Williams’ interest in the franchise appears to contradict his recent comments suggesting that the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” could be his last film project as a composer. He made it clear that he would continue to write music for other mediums, but no longer felt like taking on the lengthy time commitments that feature films require.

“At the moment I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — I think has announced will be his last film,” Williams recently said. “So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

But then again, the opportunity to work on a new James Bond film is an opportunity that few film professionals could resist. And it sounds like if Barbara Broccoli calls him, Williams will be tempted to postpone his retirement for just a bit longer.

