Jon Hamm Would ‘Love to Play James Bond’ — and ‘Confess, Fletch’ Makes the Case

Jon Hamm’s latest big screen character has a lot in common with James Bond: He’s witty, great with the ladies, and comes doused in a signature drink. (In this case a more colorful classic, the Negroni.) A drink says a lot about a person, and the same goes for fictional characters. Whereas James Bond is dry and sharp like a martini, the easygoing charmer at the heart of “Confess, Fletch” is a little sour, a little sweet, and unafraid of a little flamboyance.

The comparison is not lost on Hamm.

“There’s very much some shared DNA there, for sure. It’s a series of stories. He’s sort of placed in different environments and conundrums and finds himself constantly on the wrong side of the law sometimes and has to use his wits and his wilds to get out. He doesn’t have the budget that maybe James Bond has for gadgets, but he does have his wits and his incredible ability to read a room,” Hamm said during a recent interview with IndieWire.

He added winkingly, “And while we’re at it, sure. I’d love to play James Bond. Thank you for asking.”

Based on a series of mystery novels by Gregory Mcdonald, the character of Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher was first dramatized by Chevy Chase in the 1985 box office hit “Fletch.” (A successful sequel, “Fletch Lives,” followed in 1989.) The role was a dream for Hamm, who “loved the original film,” leading him to seek out its source material.