Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role.

Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk.

Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a “C” — the Tom Hiddleston-starring series was renewed in a mid-credits scene from “Loki” Season 1’s finale back in July.

The god of mischief and the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star make perfect bedfellows, as both projects center on the emotional and existential fallout of its characters exploring the extremes of time, space, and humanity.

“If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground,” series creator Michael Waldron said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me.”

