Kim Kardashian Is Working on a True Crime Podcast for Spotify

"The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio."

Kim Kardashian, reality star of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” and mega-millionaire entrepreneur, told Interview magazine that she is currently working with Spotify to launch a true crime podcast.

“It’s called ‘The System,'” the SKIMS founder explained. “The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled — and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Kardashian previously passed the “Baby Bar” exam in California and has shared her plans to eventually open her own law firm.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum additionally said that she would be open to continuing her acting career after doing voiceover work for “PAW Patrol: The Might Movie.”

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” Kardashian said. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum also recently launched private equity investment firm SKKY Partners along with co-founder Jay Sammons; Kris Jenner will serve as a partner. SKKY Partners will make both controlling and minority investments in “growth-oriented, market-leading consumer and media companies” with target sectors including consumer products, digital, e-commerce, consumer media, entertainment, hospitality, and luxury.

“I’m excited to launch SKKY Partners to invest in the next generation of consumer brands, leveraging my experience founding and building global businesses and partnering with innovative companies to help them grow,” Kardashian said in a press statement. “I look forward to working closely with Jay and our team to identify distinctive investment opportunities and build the firm’s portfolio of world-class companies for our investors.”

Meanwhile, Season 2 of “The Kardashians” premieres September 22 on Hulu, featuring Kardashians’ nine-month romance with Pete Davidson. Highlights teased for the upcoming season includes Kardashian transforming into a modern Marilyn Monroe and donning the “Some Like It Hot” actress’ iconic gowns for the Met Gala, plus sister Khloé Kardashian’s secret surrogacy journey with ex Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal fallout.

“The Kardashians” has already proved to be a mega-hit for Hulu following the success of E!’s long-running and history-making “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” As executive producer Ben Winston told Variety, the series isn’t about the Kardashians as a brand, but rather as “six billionaire businesswomen” sisters. “You’ve got to step out of the Kardashian brand to look at it and go, ‘Well, that’s unbelievable.’ That’s a documentary within itself,” Winston said. “And then, when you find out that it is the Kardashians, then you look at it a bit differently.”

