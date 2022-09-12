Kit Harington Admires ‘House of the Dragon’ for ‘Being Its Own Thing’

“It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that," the "Game of Thrones" star said.

“Game of Thrones” may have ended its record-breaking run on HBO in 2019, but the fantasy franchise based on George R.R. Martin’s beloved books is just getting started. HBO is developing a multitude of spin-offs set in and around Westeros, including several animated series, but “House of the Dragon” got the ball rolling. The prequel series, which is set 250 years before the events of the original show and details the early history of the House of Targaryen, was tasked with proving to viewers that the world of Westeros could continue to live on outside of “Game of Thrones.”

If it’s record-breaking premiere numbers are any indicator, “House of the Dragon” has succeeded at that goal. The blockbuster series has received relatively positive reviews, even if most critics seem to agree that it hasn’t quite reached the highs of the show that inspired it. Over 25 million fans seem to enjoy having something that feels like “Game of Thrones” back in their Sunday TV lineups, including one of the original show’s biggest stars.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington, who played John Snow on “Game of Thrones” and is set to reprise the role in an upcoming sequel series, had nothing but praise for “House of the Dragon.”

“I’m really enjoying it,” Harington said. “My friend Miguel showruns it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

“House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for a second season, though Harington’s friend Miguel Sapochnik won’t be returning as a showrunner. He’ll remain with the series as an executive producer, but co-creator Ryan Condal is set to handle all showrunning duties moving forward.

“Working within the ‘Thrones’ universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of ‘House of the Dragon’,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

