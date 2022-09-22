‘Knock at the Cabin’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Turns a Gay Family Vacation Apocalyptic

Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff lead the cast of the "Old" and "Sixth Sense" director's home invasion horror.

Academy Award-nominated “The Sixth Sense” and “Old” director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest chiller takes on apocalyptic dimensions. “Knock at the Cabin,” his first feature since that wacky latter outing aged Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps before our eyes in real-time on a beach, is based on the horror novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul. G Tremblay. It’s only in theaters on February 3, 2023 per Universal Pictures — meaning no Peacock day-and-date here — and you can watch the official trailer below.

Per an official synopsis, “while vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Those parents are played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, and those strangers are played by Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, and Abby Quinn.

Shyamalan’s last film “Old” did decent numbers at the summer 2021 box office. The movie, which Shyamalan also wrote, grossed more than $90 million — impressive for an original thriller in the pandemic-strapped climate. There were rumors that “Knock at the Cabin” would be told in one long single take, and while that turned out not to be true, Shyamalan is surely up to some of his old tricks again.

During shooting, he tweeted (per Collider), “One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Shyamalan wrote the adapted screenplay, and this time around, he’s working with Jarin Blaschke, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer of Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” and more recently “The Northman.”

Dave Bautista was most recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” and he’s preparing to make his return as Glossu “Beast” Rabban for “Dune: Part Two.” Jonathan Groff also last gave voice to the Netflix miniseries “Lost Ollie” and starred in “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Watch the trailer for “Knock at the Cabin” below.

