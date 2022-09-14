Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma Set to Headline Penske Media’s Inaugural LA3C Festival

Snoop Dogg and K-pop artist Seventeen will also perform at the LA festival happening December 10-11 and hosted by IndieWire's parent company.

Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma are set to bring the heat to the holidays.

Newly minted MCU star Megan Thee Stallion and “Marry Me” actor Maluma headline IndieWire parent company Penske Media Corporation’s inaugural LA3C culture and creativity festival from December 10 through 11 in Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Snoop Dogg and K-pop star Seventeen are also set to perform, along with a full talent lineup including more musicians, chefs, and artists as revealed in coming weeks. Megan Thee Stallion will headline the first night of the show, Saturday, December 10, with Maluma taking over Sunday, December 11. Tickets are on sale now at LA3C.com.

The two-day festival was created to celebrate Los Angeles’ diversity and creative communities through music, food, and art. The festival’s mark, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) and aims to connect people and communities through the city’s most influential and inspiring music, food, and art. The two-day celebration will be a curation of best-in-class experiences including a range of multicultural food and flavors punctuated by bold and interactive art on display from some of the world’s most talented artists.

PMC Chairman, CEO and Founder Jay Penske appointed Juan Mora, an impact investor and non-profit leader as LA3C’s Chief Executive. “It is an honor and privilege to build this festival,” Mora said in a press statement. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspire us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Penske added, “I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity. We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

LA3C is committed to nurturing the city’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come. In its inaugural year, LA3C will support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles through partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

