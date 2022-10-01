LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’

The song is some of the band's first original music since 2018.

While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film.

Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25 or stream on Netflix December 30, the song is now available online.

The song marks the latest reunion for a band that seems like it just can’t break up despite everyone’s best efforts. LCD Soundsystem formed in 2001 and quickly rose to prominence despite only releasing three albums before breaking up in 2011. The group gave itself a proper send-off with a final show at Madison Square Garden in 2011, but soon reformed and began performing live again in 2016. Though lineups have shifted, various iterations of the band continue to sporadically perform. LCD Soundsystem is set to perform a run of 20 shows at New York’s Brooklyn Steel this holiday season.

In his review of “White Noise,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote: “It’s no coincidence that the film’s most ecstatic moments — the first scene, the last scene, and the Spielbergian chaos that runs down the middle — are also the ones that most deviate from the book. Baumbach is ultimately too in sync with DeLillo for ‘White Noise’ to escape from the shadow of its monolithic source material, as movie struggles to escape the hat on a hat sensation of that match between filmmaker and novelist, and often feels like the work of a third party who’s trying to imitate them both at once. All the same, you can still hear something almost subliminally divine under that uncanniness whenever Baumbach cranks up the volume.”

Netflix will release “White Noise” in select theaters on November 25 before it streams on Netflix December 30. You can listen to “New Body Rhumba” below:

