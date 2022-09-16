‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Season 3

"So maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games," Hwang said of the Oscar winner.

Leonardo DiCaprio may be starring in “Killers of the Flower Moon” but “Squid Game” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk thinks the Oscar winner could play a killer for real.

The Emmy-winning Netflix series has been renewed for a second season, and while Hwang confirmed the next installment will still be set in Korea, he teased that Season 3 could have a more international focus thanks to Hollywood’s biggest star.

“Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games,” Hwang said during a press conference in Seoul, via Variety.

He clarified, “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it’ll be released the following year.”

Hwang added, “Korea has always had eyes set on a global market when we created these things [content]. I think we create high quality content because of the highly competitive Korean society and as a result K-content became well loved by people all over the world.”

Related 'The Crown' Alums Olivia Colman and Claire Foy Pay Tribute to 'Incredible Monarch' Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix Wanted to Censor That Delightfully Foul-Mouthed 'Do Revenge' Cameo Related 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

Christopher Nolan's Best Shots: 37 Images That Define the Director's Career

Netflix also greenlit reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge” with a $4.56 million cash prize for a winning contestant. The history-making reality show will be filmed in the U.K.

“Squid Game” creator Hwang previously said in 2021 that he was “getting a lot of pressure” about penning Season 2 of his series.

“I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about Season 2, but at the time, I was so tired after finishing Season 1, I couldn’t really think of Season 2,” Hwang explained. “But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a Season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to. The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it’s given me a lot of pressure.”

Hwang additionally is developing a satire series inspired by the making of “Squid Game,” titled “The Best Show on the Planet.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.