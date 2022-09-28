Margot Robbie: Cops Had to Shut Down ‘Amsterdam’ When David O. Russell Wouldn’t Call Cut

"David never called 'cut' on this film," Robbie said. "So technically, we didn't ever really stop."

Margot Robbie revealed that the “Amsterdam” production went on forever…literally.

While on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie joked that since director David O. Russell refused to call “cut” on set, the film is still in production despite being in theaters October 7.

“He never called ‘cut.’ David never called ‘cut’ on this film,” Robbie said. “So technically, we didn’t ever really stop.”

It wasn’t until the Pasadena police department showed up that production was shut down due to curfew concerns.

“You get a permit to shoot somewhere. We were in Pasadena and the time was up,” Robbie explained. “We were meant to clear out, but we wouldn’t. And the producers were freaking out and David’s still going and Christian [Bale] is still acting. And then, eventually, the Pasadena police literally were in the set with us all being like, ‘Stop. You have to stop. Like, you guys have to stop. Please.'”

A policewoman had to yell “wrap” for production to stop. “Honestly, everyone heard the word ‘wrap’ and put down the equipment and started packing up,” Robbie shared. “I was like, ‘Wow. A policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.’ It was incredible.”

Working with Russell, who frequently collaborates with Academy Award winner Bale, proved to be a different filmmaking experience for Robbie.

“No day is the same. He doesn’t want to stop. Like, he could go on forever,” Robbie said. “And same with Christian, who’s the lead in this film. Christian Bale plays this incredible character and is also a very, very incredible actor. And they’re both so dedicated to this film and their craft.”

Robbie described the 1930s-set mystery as an “epic comedic thriller” alongside John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Taylor Swift. “Amsterdam” marks Russell’s third team-up with Oscar winner Bale, behind “The Fighter” and “American Hustle.” Bale also produces the film. This is also Russell’s fourth movie with De Niro, after “Joy,” “American Hustle,” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Bale told IndieWire that co-star Chris Rock was “so bloody funny” that he “couldn’t act” around him.

“I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” Bale said about staying in character. “So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.'”

