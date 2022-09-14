Ti West and A24 Want You to Be Extras in Slasher ‘MaXXXine’ Opposite Mia Goth

The 1985-set trilogy ender concludes with Mia Goth's Maxine making it big in Hollywood.

Do you have the “X” factor?

Ti West and A24 issued a new online casting call for fans to be extras (or, as in West’s “X” trilogy, XXXtras) for upcoming franchise installment, “MaXXXine.”

Per the rules, fans must reenact the final standoff between Pearl and Maxine, both played by Mia Goth, in “X.” Participants can submit their audition videos on TikTok, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #XCastingCall. The deadline for all submissions is September 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Goth reprises her role for “MaXXXine,” set a decade after the events of “X” where an adult film shoot turns into a slaughter. “MaXXXine” picks up in 1985, with Maxine finding her way to Los Angeles.

Filmmaker West previously told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that the third film will be “about how home video has affected people” in the 1980s.

“I’m very proud of these,” West stated. “They’re super different and very out-of-nowhere. You won’t need to see one to see the other but they do complement each other.”

Related HBO Buys Capitol Riot Doc from 'All Gas No Brakes' Anchor Andrew Callaghan and A24

Ti West's 'X' Trilogy to End with '80s-Set Slasher 'MaXXXine,' Starring Mia Goth Related Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies: 40 Films the Director Wants You to See

The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

He added, “I’m trying to build a world out of all this, like people do these days. You can’t make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels.”

Meanwhile, writer-director West’s prequel “Pearl” will be released in theaters September 16, telling the Technicolor-tinged backstory of why Pearl (Goth) always dreamt of movie stardom as a teen.

“Pearl” made its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival and hosted its North American debut at TIFF. The film takes place a half-century before the horrific events of “X.”

“If ‘X’ is West’s love letter to ’70s-era exploitation films and indie porn, ‘Pearl’ is an unholy ode to Technicolor fairy tales and the corrosive power of Hollywood, even in its earliest incarnation,” IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in her review of the film.

Lead star Goth also has a screenwriting credit on “Pearl,” while she will be executive-producing “MaXXXine” with A24, Jacob Jaffke, and writer/director West producing along with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

The casting call cut-off is fast approaching, so might as well shoot your shot to be part of the XXX take on a slasher, coming soon. For inspiration on how to apply, check out the “X” climax below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.