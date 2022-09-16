Maya Hawke: I Would ‘Love to Die’ in ‘Stranger Things 5’ with a ‘Hero’s Moment’ in Final Season

But if the Duffer Brothers don't kill her off, Hawke would be open for a spin-off with Joe Keery.

Maya Hawke wants to go out with a bang.

Hawke, who portrays Robin in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” revealed that she hopes her character meets a fatal end after having a “hero’s moment” in the fifth and final season.

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

And if “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers don’t want to kill off Robin, Hawke teased that she would be open to continuing Robin’s journey with a spin-off series opposite Joe Keery’s Steve.

“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” Hawke added. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker and I would do anything with him.”

Fellow “Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown previously criticized the Duffer Brothers for being “sensitive Sallies” and not embracing violent ends for their ensemble cast.

“Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked earlier this year. “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back! It’s ridiculous…The Duffer Brothers are sensitive Sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off.”

Series co-creator Matt Duffer responded to Brown’s comments, saying during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that they have “explored all options” but don’t want the series to be too “depressing.”

“We’re not ‘Game of Thrones,'” Duffer said. “This is Hawkins. It’s not Westeros.”

Duffer continued, “This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations that I’m a sensitive Sally and explaining there’s logic behind it and has nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie.”

And even Hawke doesn’t know any plot details yet for the final season of “Stranger Things.”

“I have seen absolutely nothing. I know nothing,” Hawke exclusively told IndieWire. “I occasionally try to bother the Duffer Brothers and text them and be like, ‘What’s going to happen? What’s going to happen to me?’ And I literally have no idea.”

“There’s an actor kind of problem of, you know, you’re always looking for work and always feel like you’re out of work,” Hawke said. And as “Stranger Things” comes to an end, Hawke is contemplating her next (or next dozen) moves.

The “Do Revenge” star added, “But I do know that I’m really excited and feel so lucky to be going into an incredible final season with that incredible cast. They just inspire me so much and become such a better actor from working with them and learning from them. And I’m really excited to be a part of the ending of that experience, which has been many years of my life.”

