‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Rescues Pete Davidson in Time-Traveling Rom-Com

Cuoco stars as a perfectionist looking to construct her ideal partner in Davidson for the Peacock original film, streaming September 21.

Kaley Cuoco has perfected the meet-cute through endless starts to a budding romance with Pete Davidson.

Peacock original film “Meet Cute” is a time-traveling romantic comedy starring “The Flight Attendant” Emmy nominee Cuoco as Sheila, a perfectionist who is looking for her ideal happily ever after with Gary (Davidson). The modern twist on “Groundhog Day” takes a dark turn as Sheila reveals in the trailer she has to kill her other self to not exist in the same timeline, and that she hopes to take away Gary’s painful trauma to make him the perfect partner. “Meet Cute” premieres September 21 on Peacock.

The official synopsis reads: “When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

“Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehmann (“Acidman”) with both Davidson and Cuoco serving as executive producers, along with Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri.

Screenwriter Noga Pnueli (“Deb”) also executive produces.

The film is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardo.

Cuoco previously called “Meet Cute” the “most magical little script” and revealed that she became “very good friends” with Davidson while filming in New York City. Up next, Cuoco is set to star opposite David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, and Bill Nighy in “Role Play,” as well as an expected “Flight Attendant” Season 3.

Cuoco’s co-star Davidson will lead Peacock day-in-the-life series “Bupkis” alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. The “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star is also slated to appear in comedy “Wizards!,” thriller “The Home,” and Craig Gillespie’s GameStop biopic “Dumb Money.” Davidson can additionally be seen on Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“Meet Cute” premieres September 21 on Peacock.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.