Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Set Invaded by Sheep in England, Pausing Production

Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two” production was paused after a flock of sheep interrupted filming.

The eighth and final installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise had to cease filming after dozens of sheep invaded production in the Lake District in England, as reported by Fox News.

Lead star and producer Cruise stood to the side to make way for the sheep to pass through; additional set photos included Cruise flying in mid-air while attached to a blue parachute. Cruise plays spy Ethan Hunt in the film franchise, with upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One” set for a July 14, 2023 release date.

Cruise and the “Mission: Impossible” cast and crew began filming its sequel immediately after wrapping “Mission: Impossible 7” following COVID-19 pandemic delays. “Dead Reckoning – Part Two” is slated for a June 28, 2024 release, one year after the seventh installment hits theaters.

Director Christopher McQuarrie also returns for both upcoming films, which will exclusively have theatrical releases in part due to Cruise’s urging. Production for “Dead Reckoning – Part One” was repeatedly halted by the pandemic but eventually wrapped in September of 2021.

A first look at “Mission: Impossible 7” during Paramount Pictures’ showcase at CinemaCon earlier this year captured Cruise holding onto a plane while flying over South Africa. Not to be forgotten, but Cruise famously does his own stunts.

The “M:I 7” trailer includes Cruise’s Ethan being told that his “days of fighting for the greater good are over” and that he needs to pick a side when it comes to international espionage. Returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby reprise their respective roles, while new cast members include Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Cruise has been playing Ethan Hunt for 26 years, with the first “Mission: Impossible” film premiering in 1996. The actor gave a glimpse at the death-defying stunts in the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” films during this year’s CinemaCon.

“Wish I could be there with you,” Cruise said in a pre-recorded video while holding onto the outside of a plane. “I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of ‘Mission: Impossible.'”

Paramount president Brian Robbins previously said, “The ‘MI’ series really does represent the pinnacle of filmmaking excellence. And we have no doubt that this new picture will set the bar even higher.”

