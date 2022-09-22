Netflix Invites You to Be Wednesday Addams’ Classmate at Nevermore Academy

See the fictional school attended by Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams and Edgar Allen Poe in the Netflix series.

Ever dreamed of being part of the Addams Family? Well, thanks to the ultimate back-to-school campaign, Netflix fans can join Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at supernatural school Nevermore Academy.

“Have you ever been told you’re different? Odd? Or simply don’t belong?” the official website for the fictional elite prep school pledged. “In a world full of Normies, do you feel like an Outcast? If yes, there’s a very special place for people just like you…Nevermore Academy. Apply for admittance to Nevermore Academy where Outcasts of all kinds are welcome. Learn about the school’s notable alumni including Edgar Allan Poe and Morticia Addams, meet students currently enrolled at Nevermore and find out more about the school’s unique activities and events.”

Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) also narrates a short video for potential applicants, and students share what it’s like to be taught by the best of the best at Nevermore.

“Nevermore is a safe haven for our students to learn and grow no matter who they are,” Principal Weems says. “For over 200 years we have welcomed Outcasts of all kinds — werewolves, vampires, sirens and gorgons. As Principal, it is my honor to announce that Nevermore is now accepting applications from everybody. I extend my personal invitation to each and every one of you to apply to our very unique school.”

Fans can additionally take a short quiz to determine if the academy is the right school for them. As the website states, “Notifications will be mailed out to the chosen few who are admitted to Nevermore this fall.”

The “Wednesday” series centers on the 16-year-old prodigy as she harnesses her budding psychic ability to solve a serial killer case and unlock the murder mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Morticia and Gomez Addams, with Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch.

Per Netflix, Nevermore Academy was founded in 1791 to provide an educational haven for the supernaturally gifted Outcasts of the world. Named in honor of its most famous graduate, Edgar Allan Poe, the boarding school is home to werewolves, vampires, sirens, gorgons, and a spectrum of other students with uniquely chilling gifts. Nestled in the secluded woods of New England, the school grounds are just a brisk 25-minute walk away from the picturesque town of Jericho, one of the original Pilgrim settlements.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers for the series, premiering this fall on Netflix. Burton directs and executive produces, along with Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

Original “Addams Family” live-action star Christina Ricci also plays a supporting role on the series as Marilyn Thornhill.

