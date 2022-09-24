New ‘Glass Onion’ Clip Introduces Benoit Blanc’s Next Coterie of Suspects

Rian Johnson's buzzy "Knives Out" sequel boasts an A-list cast of suspects for Benoit Blanc's latest case.

The wait for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is almost over.

In the months leading up to the highly anticipated sequel, may felt that the film’s plot and release date were almost as big of a mystery as the identity of the murderer. The Greek-set film features Benoit Blanc solving a new original mystery, but little else was known about the project. That all changed during the Toronto International Film Festival, when the film released a teaser after its world premiere and confirmed a November theatrical run ahead of its December streaming release date. Now, a new clip released at Netflix’s Tudum event offers fans their best look yet at the Cajun detective’s next case.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” sees Rian Johnson returning as writer and director and Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, but the rest of the cast is entirely new. Johnson lined up a coterie of A-list suspects that includes Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kathryn Hahn.

While many felt that the success of “Knives Out” had created unrealistically high expectations for the sequel, the enthusiastic response out of Toronto suggests that Johnson and his creative team were able to stick the landing. Early reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland writing that “Johnson needn’t worry about a sophomore slump, because while ‘Glass Onion’ holds some resemblance to his 2019 smash hit (stacked casts, lavish locations, Daniel Craig having the time of his goddamn life), this sequel is zippily and zanily its own thrill ride, and Johnson can’t churn these babies out fast enough.”

“Glass Onion” will not be the last time audiences get to enjoy Johnson’s unique brand of murder mystery. Netflix is already moving forward with a third “Knives Out” film (previously announced as part of its $400 million deal to make “Glass Onion”), and Johnson recently revealed that he plans to keep making Benoit Blanc films “until Daniel blocks me on his phone.” Johnson is also behind a new Natasha Lyonne-led murder mystery series for Peacock, “Poker Face,” which is set to debut later this year.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on December 23 following a November theatrical run. Watch the new clip below:

