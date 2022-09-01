New York Film Critics Circle Sets Screening Series at NYC’s Paris Theater

The inaugural bi-monthly series will feature iconic New York City-based films like "Sweet Smell of Success."

The Paris Theater and the New York Film Critics Circle have unveiled a new bi-monthly screening series to be held at the iconic Paris Theater in Manhattan. Select films will be chosen and presented by NYFCC members, followed by discussions after the screenings. The Paris Theater, one of the oldest arthouse cinemas in the United States, was preserved by Netflix in 2019; the 571-seat theater is the last single-screen theater in New York.

“I’m thrilled about this partnership,” Jordan Hoffman, current chair of the NYFCC, said in an official statement. “Coming to the Paris Theater, the last single-screen cinema in Manhattan, is always a thrill. Its location at the southeast corner of Central Park adjacent to the Plaza Hotel already feels like something out of a movie. I’m excited to see which titles members of the Circle pick, and eager to engage in post-screening conversation. I hope New Yorkers, and visitors to our city, will take advantage of the opportunity to mix it up with us.”

The inaugural series starting Monday, September 12 will feature films that are set in New York. The opening screening will be 1957 noir “Sweet Smell of Success,” starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis. NYFCC member Stephen Whitty will introduce the film and lead a post-screening panel discussion.

Additional upcoming screenings include “Weiner” on Monday, September 26, introduced by Vulture critic Alison Willmore, and “The In-Laws” on Monday, October 17, introduced by Hoffman.

The New York Film Critics Circle at the Paris program will announce future screenings via the Paris Theater Newsletter. In 2019, Netflix announced its acquisition of the Paris Theater to “use the theater for special events, screenings, and theatrical releases of its films.”

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the country, with its membership including critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and digital publications. IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland, David Ehrlich, and Eric Kohn are all members (Kohn also previously served as chair).

The annual NYFCC awards ceremony honored Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), and Jane Campion (“Power of the Dog”) during this year’s gala. Special awards were given to Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive; a posthumous award for Diane Weyermann for supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant; and Marshall Fine for his years of service as NYFCC’s General Manager and decades on the NY film scene.

