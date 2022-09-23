Paul Mescal Prefers Making Indies, but He’d Join a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel

The "Aftersun" actor said he prefers to make indie films "for the rest of my life" as opposed to joining something on the level of the MCU.

Step aside Marvel, DC, and “Star Wars,” Paul Mescal has no time for IP adaptations…other than “Top Gun,” that is.

The “Aftersun” actor and “Normal People” breakout star firmly planted his request to join the “Top Gun” cinematic universe.

“If I get to keep making indie films for the rest of my life, I’ll be a happy man,” Mescal told People when asked what film franchise he would like to join. “Something like ‘Top Gun: Maverick ‘would be more interesting to me. I love that movie.”

“Star Wars” alum John Boyega similarly shut down speculation that he could be joining the MCU, saying, “I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

And Mescal isn’t the only Hollywood staple to muse on the magic of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Quentin Tarantino said he “fucking loves” the film, deeming it a “true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore.”

“Bones and All” director Luca Guadagnino also echoed the praise for the “Top Gun” sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

“‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is a movie that trades very deeply with nostalgia and repetition, comes with the novelty of happening [35] years later,” Guadagnino told Deadline. “The idea that a sequel comes after a quarter of a century is, in its way, a very smart, intelligent, and thoughtful way of doing business. Because now, even if the movie holds very deep nostalgia in the audience — the nostalgic gaze of Tony Scott and the idea of the world in the way it was in 1986 — you are there for the ride of Tom Cruise’s Maverick being a man now, not a boy. So, I would say there are always ways to create something that is surprising and interesting.”

With the rise of follow-ups to ’80s movies on the rise, including the highly anticipated “Dirty Dancing” sequel, the fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” and Mel Gibson’s “Lethal Weapon 5,” plus a “Roadhouse” remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, in the works, perhaps Mescal will get his chance to star in the “Top Gun” rumored trilogy.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.