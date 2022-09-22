Pierce Brosnan Isn’t Thinking About the Next James Bond Casting: ‘I Don’t Care’

The next Bond film won't film for at least two years, but Brosnan is in no rush to learn who the next 007 actor will be.

The next James Bond movie is at least two years away from filming, but Hollywood is already buzzing with speculation about who will land the coveted role recently vacated by Daniel Craig. Wild cards like Jon Hamm have thrown themselves into the race alongside fan-favorite choices such as Idris Elba — who swore off starring in the film series — but longtime Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli recently revealed that the final decision is a long way away.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli said. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.”

Her words are unlikely to tamp down fan speculation about the casting, which will only increase until a new 007 actor is announced. Still, not everyone is sweating it. In a new interview with GQ, former Bond star Pierce Brosnan revealed that he has no opinion on the matter.

“Who should do it?” Brosnan said. “I don’t care.”

The actor made it clear that he has no animosity towards the 007 series, but is simply thinking about other things at the moment.

“It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” he said. “Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

Brosnan added that he has sporadically kept up with the franchise, watching two of Daniel Craig’s recent films but skipping “Spectre.”

“I saw [‘No Time to Die’] and I saw ‘Skyfall,'” Brosnan said, before suggesting that he wasn’t particularly fond of Craig’s final outing as 007. “I love ‘Skyfall.’ I’m not too sure about the last one. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong.”

In addition to finding a new leading man, Broccoli and her team will also be tasked with selecting the franchise’s next director. “Skyfall” and “Spectre” director Sam Mendes recently weighed in on that debate, noting that he would be interested in seeing a gender shift behind the camera.

“I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve,” Mendes said. “I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful.”

