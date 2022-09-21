‘Piggy’ Trailer: The Unholy Alliance of ‘Fat Girl’ and ‘Texas Chainsaw’ That Wowed Sundance

Exclusive: The festival horror hit plays Fantastic Fest this weekend before scaring up Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide.

One of the most buzzed-about horror movies of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was Carlota Pereda’s “Piggy,” about an overweight teenager bullied by her peers until a serial killer rolls into town and sows chaos. Sara, played by Laura Galán, begins to learn about the identity of the killer and wonders whether she should reveal it to her community, with the coming-of-age Spanish-French horror playing out like an unholy convergence of Catherine Breillat’s “Fat Girl” and Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Magnet Releasing opens the movie at Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide on October 7 before a VOD premiere, and IndieWire has the exclusive trailer below.

Per the official synopsis, with the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent’s butcher shop. A teenager whose excess weight makes her the target of incessant bullying, she flees a clique of capricious girls who torment her at the town pool, only to stumble upon them being brutally kidnapped by a stranger, who drives off with them in his van. When the police begin asking questions, Sara keeps quiet. Intrigued by the stranger — an interest that’s mutual — she’s torn between revealing the truth and protecting the man who saved her.

“If independent filmmakers need to take a by any means necessary approach to getting their work produced, we need to do the same as exhibitors. We’re very thrilled at Alamo Drafthouse to be partnering with Magnolia on ‘Piggy’ and to have the opportunity to share Carlota Pereda’s vision with our audiences,” said Alamo Drafthouse film programmer Jake Isgar.

“‘Piggy’ was the first film officially selected for this year’s Fantastic Fest, and we’ve worked with the Drafthouse team to grow that initial enthusiasm into a broader partnership. The film will have a nationwide sneak screening with Drafthouse on 10/4, after which it’ll open in select Drafthouse theaters on 10/7 — a week before it’s available anywhere else. ‘Piggy’ — a bloody and brand-new take on the slasher film — is just a great fit for their audience. I’ve wanted to do something special with this one since we picked it up out of Sundance, and I’m glad they’re on board,” said Neal Block, head of marketing and distribution at Magnolia Pictures, parent company of foreign and genre arm Magnet Releasing.

“Piggy” also plays Austin’s Fantastic Fest this weekend on September 25.

Magnet Releasing

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.