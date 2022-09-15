‘Please Baby Please’ Trailer: Karl Glusman and Andrea Riseborough Turn Heads in Gay Musical Fantasia

Exclusive: Part "West Side Story" and part "Querelle," Amanda Kramer's movie was a hit at the Rotterdam Film Festival and Outfest this year.

One of the wildest, campiest, least apologetic films of the 2022 festival season is “Please Baby Please.” Amanda Kramer’s 1950s-set LGBT musical thriller tells the story of a straight-passing married couple who begin questioning their conceptions of gender, sexuality, and monogamy after witnessing a murder and becoming involved with a greaser gang known as the Young Gents. The movie premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and was soon acquired by Music Box Films, who is giving it a theatrical release later this year.

“There are many things we love about this film, including Andrea Riseborough’s fierce and fearless performance,” said Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti. “Director Amanda Kramer’s bold mise en scene and stylized 1950s iconography combine to give adventurous audiences a highly entertaining musing on gender roles and desire that is both timely and timeless,”

“Please Baby Please” is directed by Amanda Kramer, working from a script she co-wrote with Noel David Taylor. It marks Kramer’s third feature film as a director, following “Paris Window” and “Ladyworld” (her fourth feature, “Give Me Pity!,” also premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival this year).

Related 'To Leslie' Review: Marc Maron and Andrea Riseborough Share Riveting Chemistry in Alcoholism Drama

Andrea Riseborough Made 7 Films in 2 Years, from Thrillers to 'Matilda,' but There's One Genre She Won't Do Related International Gay Cinema: 33 LGBTQ Movies to See from Around the World

42 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

“Please Baby Please” stars Demi Moore, Karl Glusman, Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ryan Simpkins, Jaz Sinclair, Dana Ashbrook, Cole Escola, Jake Choi, Marquis Rodriguez, Matt D’Elia, Karim Saleh, Yedoye Travis, Alisa Torres, Jake Sydney Cohen, Brendan O’Meara, and Dalton Weaver.

Ahead of the film’s screening at Outfest this summer, IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio wrote that “Amanda Kramer’s dangerous story of dangerous obsession ‘Please Baby Please’ boasts a stacked indie cast led by the always-riveting Andrea Riseborough, Karl Glusman, Harry Melling, Cole Escola, and Ryan Simpkins, plus even Demi Moore. The film follows a pair of bohemian newlyweds (Riseborough and Melling) thrust into an erotic awakening after an encounter with a greaser gang screws with their sexual identities. The visually wild film has earned comparisons to a queer David Lynch since premiering at Rotterdam earlier this year.”

Music Box Films is set to release “Please Baby Please” theatrically on October 28. You can watch the trailer, an IndieWire exclusive, below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.